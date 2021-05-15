Fundraiser held to raise funds for steeple at Slocum Chapel

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A chapel fundraiser became a trip back through time in Luzerne County.

Slocum Chapel held what’s called a belfry bazaar Saturday. People dressed up in period clothing reflecting the 1800s when the chapel was founded.

The purpose of this fundraiser is to collect enough money to build and install a steeple. The chapel has been without one for 35 years when the previous steeple was so damaged in 1986 that it had to be removed.

Getting a new steeple has been a personal mission of the pastor ever since he began leading chapel members a decade ago.

“It’s really about the people. The church is actually about the people. This whole event is about the people and, but, we want to restore the church and leave it here for the next generation. That’s really what motivates us to do it,” Slocum Chapel Pastor Guy Giordano said.

Funds raised Saturday will help offset the estimated $20,000 cost of the new steeple at Slocum Chapel in Exeter.