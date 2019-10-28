Fundraiser held for injured high school football player

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A North Schuylkill high school student was seriously injured during a football game Friday night.

Now, the community is coming together to help support his family through this ordeal.

Phones were ringing off the hook at north Schuylkill Junior Senior High School today as people were trying to find out how they could take part in the fundraisers to help Jaden Leiby’s family.

On Friday night, north Schuylkill high school quarterback Jaden Leiby was seriously injured at the school’s league championship game against Pottsville high school.

Officials say Leiby was airlifted to a local hospital.

Doctors determined his neck was broken, and he soon went into surgery.

Joe Tomtishen, assistant football coach and school guidance counselor, says that students and staff are still in shock from the news of the accident.

“His presence in the building is evident because just how everyone is reacting today, you know. I’ve had a lot of kids coming down; you know maybe just not even talking, just getting away from the hallways where they’re used to seeing him.”

Tomtishen says that Leiby’s teammates visited him over the weekend.

Superintendent Robert Ackelle says those at the school also jumped into action to help his family.

They have fundraisers coming up including a t-shirt sale on Friday.

“It will say ‘prayers for 6’, Jaden’s number was number 6, and on the back it will say Leiby 6. Kind of like a jersey.”

The school will also sell bracelets with ‘Jaden Strong’ on them as well as candy bars.

Ackelle says that the support from the community and surrounding areas has been unbelievable.

“It just reaffirms what i knew about our community. They just pull together. We support our own. And it’s just excellent.”

It’s still unknown when Leiby will be able to leave the hospital, but Tomtishen says the community will be there to support him through it all.

The school is currently taking orders for the t-shirts. They will be sold at the North Schuylkill Junior senior high school and elementary school starting friday.. And at the home football game. They can also be purchased at the Schuylkill Valley sporting goods store in Pottsville.

E-mail jaden@northschuylkill.net to place an order or make a donation