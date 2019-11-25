Friend of Crash Victims Speaks Out

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY— A horrific single-car crash on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County Sunday involved 10 people headed to a holiday church event.

On Monday, five of those people were released from the hospital while five still remain hospitalized. According to State Police, the car rolled multiple times and ejected multiple people from their seats.

The SUV had two more people in the car at the time of the crash than allowed because of a late call from some people who needed a ride to the event.

Eyewitness News spoke with Courtney Falvo, the best friend of Jasmine Henrie, the woman behind the wheel. Falvo says the mental pain and recovery of the accident is difficult enough for her friend, and asks for positive thoughts.

“Try and have a little compassion,” Falvo said. “Yes, she made a mistake. She did. And it’s something she’s going to have to live with for the rest of her life.”

Falvo says that her friend already has a heavy heart after the crash.

“That doesn’t change the face that that’s her family, and they need every last prayer that they can get.”

At this time, there have been no charges or citations from State Police.