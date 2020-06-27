Coronavirus

Freeland man arrested on drug charges

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Freeland man is behind bars after he was arrested for multiple drug charges.

According to a police report, during May of 2020, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force began an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl from 22-year-old Freeland resident Jose Fernandez Cabrera.

The investigation consisted of multiple “controlled buys” by police during which 450 bags of fentanyl was obtained.

Cabrera was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Friday around 5:30 PM. where he was also discovered to have 800 bags of fentanyl.

He faces multiple drug-related charges including felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Cabrera is currently interred at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail due to being on probation at the time of his arrest.

