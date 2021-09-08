Frank Scavo pleads guilty to one charge for January 6 capitol riots

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Frank Scavo, a local political activist from Old Forge has pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of the four charges in connection with January 6 riots at the capitol.

In a zoom hearing Wednesday morning Scavo changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Scavo was facing four federal charges. He pleads guilty to picketing within a capitol building. The maximum sentence for this charge is six months in prison and a 5,000 dollar fine.

Scavo originally denied that he played any part in the riot and pleaded not guilty. Eyewitness News first reported word of the charges against Scavo back in March.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In January Scavo organized a bus trip with several hundred people from the Northeastern Pennsylvania area to the capitol in order to join the protest of the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Scavo did not plead guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, or violent entry in a capitol building.