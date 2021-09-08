Frank Scavo pleads guilty to one charge for January 6 capitol riots

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Frank Scavo, a local political activist from Old Forge has pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of the four charges in connection with January 6 riots at the capitol.
In a zoom hearing Wednesday morning Scavo changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Scavo was facing four federal charges. He pleads guilty to picketing within a capitol building. The maximum sentence for this charge is six months in prison and a 5,000 dollar fine.
Scavo originally denied that he played any part in the riot and pleaded not guilty. Eyewitness News first reported word of the charges against Scavo back in March.
In January Scavo organized a bus trip with several hundred people from the Northeastern Pennsylvania area to the capitol in order to join the protest of the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
Scavo did not plead guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, or violent entry in a capitol building.