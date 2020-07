PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A four-year-old boy died near Stroudsburg on Sunday after officials say he drowned in a backyard pool.

First responders were called to the scene at a Price Township home just after 4 p.m. They say the boy was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pocono Campus where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.