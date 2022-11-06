JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are releasing new details about a deadly shooting in Lycoming County. According to Bloomsburg PSP on Saturday morning, around 9:30, Pennsylvania State Police were responding to a report of a female shooting victim on State Route 239. While en route to the scene state police were also alerted to reports of a man with a rifle actively shooting at vehicles on the same road.

According to state police the shooter, later identified as Brian Taylor, was having a domestic dispute with his wife, Linda Taylor.

Police report that Brian shot his wife before fleeing his residence. After leaving, Taylor allegedly drove to his sister’s house where he shot and killed her as well. She has been identified as Andrea Meek.

Police say that after shooting his sister, Taylor fled the house on an all-terrain vehicle heading north on State Route 239. It was on this road that he shot and killed Jerry Zehring, a reported acquaintance of Taylor.

Taylor reportedly also shot at several houses and vehicles, causing additional damage to the area.

When PSP Bloomsburg arrived on scene they exchanged shots with Taylor before killing him. No members of state police were injured in the event.

State police announce there is currently no threat to the public.