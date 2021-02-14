Forty Fort Police report several vehicles and one home had property stolen

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – According to a post on the Forty Fort Police Facebook page, several vehicles, and one home were entered sometime overnight, and property was stolen.

According to Forty Fort Police, the streets affected were Fort, Butler, Pomona, Culver, and Welles.

Police are requesting anyone with video surveillance systems to check their systems for suspicious overnight activity and to contact them at police@fortyfortpd.org or call 570-287-8586 extension 3.

Police remind residents to not leave valuable items inside their vehicles and to secure all windows and doors of cars and homes when left unattended and especially at nighttime.