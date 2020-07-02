Former Scranton police corporal facing terroristic threat charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former corporal with the Scranton Police Department is now facing terroristic threats charges after being arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Thomas McDonald, who had been fired from the department on June 23rd for an unrelated matter, was a member of the Scranton Police Special Operations Group. While on the team, McDonald is reported to have served as a sniper, a sniper instructor and a firearms instructor.

According to a criminal complaint, McDonald sent a text message on June 27th to Sergeant Thomas Carroll, of the Scranton Police Department saying “Just a heads up. I am planning to take it to your team. It will be out in the open not a house or building like you always train. You don’t know when it’s coming but it will come.”

“I can take you Brenzel and Monahan when I want,” another alleged text message read. Robert Brenzel, Martin Monahan, and Caroll are all part of the Scranton Police Department.

McDonald was arrested and is now facing one count of terroristic threats and one count of harassment.