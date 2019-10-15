Former Schuylkill County band director pleads guilty to sexual relations with 13-year old



FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dale Schimpf of Frackville once walked the halls here at Nativity BVM High School as the band director. But now the 71-year-old will spend the next three to six years in state prison for having sexual relations with a 13-year old boy.



“We wanted to make sure that his….His sentence was commensurate with the position that he held. And the respect that he should have held around the children and that was violated,” Schuylkill County District Attorney, Michael O’Pake said.



Schimpf plead guilty to charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor and indecent exposure. As a high school educator, O’Pake says Schimpf broke the invaluable trust parents have when they send their kids to school.



Schimpf was first arrested in for the charges back in February. Shortly after that, Tamaqua police discovered that three more men had sexual relations with the same victim.



Former Port Carbon councilman, Charles Joy, 36-year-old Brad Murphy and 28-year-old Matthew Delgado were also arrested. Investigators say all of the men met the boy on the dating app, Grindr.



Some of the men told police they thought the 13-year old was older because his profile said he was 30. O’Pake says that was unrealistic and is no excuse.

“He’s a child. It’s a crime for the adults to engage in that type of an activity with someone of that age with or without his consent,” O’Pake said.



Joy and Delgado were already sentenced. Delgado is serving 9 to 23 months at the Schuylkill County Prison while joy is serving between three to 23 months.Murphy is awaiting a trial date.



Schimpf will also spend four years on probation following his release from prison.