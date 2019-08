FILE – In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. NASCAR television analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to a hospital after his plane crashed in east Tennessee. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

(WBRE/WYOU) — The FAA is investigating a plane crash carrying former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family in Tennessee.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. Earnhardt was on the plane with his wife Amy and daughter Isla. They were all transported to the hospital.

Officials said everyone on board survived the crash and none of the injuries were serious.