Former Exeter police officer arrested after civilian online sex sting

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Exeter police officer Leonard Galli is behind bars after being caught in an online sex sting set up by a civilian.

According to police paperwork, a witness reported to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office that they had spoken to Galli online through dating app Grindr while identifying themselves as a 15-year-old boy back in August. Police say the witness claimed to have met with the man, who had identified himself as ‘Paul’ at a local Turkey Hill Minit Mart in Plains Township. This interaction, as well as confrontation was videotaped by the witness.

Officials say an investigation of the evidence provided by the witness corroborated his statements and showed Galli agreeing to meet with someone he thought was a minor. Phone records showed that the email address associated with the Grindr account was registered with an IP address linked to Galli.

Officers also obtained surveilance footage from the Turkey Hill which showed Galli allegedly meeting with the witnes.

Galli is facing multiple charges including felony solicitation of statutory sexual assault and attempted unlawful contact with a minor, among other charges.

