Former caretaker convicted of abuse arrested following deadly stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A woman previously imprisoned for her role in an abuse scandal at a local care home has been arrested in what appears to be a domestic incident that left one man dead.

Police were called to Delaware Street Wednesday night for a reported stabbing. One man was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he later died.

Eileen Dougherty was named as the suspect, taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault. These charges may be upgraded.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Dougherty was found guilty of abusing care-dependent residents of The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania in early 2020. She was sentenced to between eight to 23 months behind bars, with eight years probation after time served back in November. However, she was recently resentenced to 8 to 23 months on restricted probation with the first 6 months on house arrest.