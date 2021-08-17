Former Bradford County DA Chad Salsman disbarred from practicing law in the Commonwealth

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has been disbarred from practicing law in the Commonwealth by the State Supreme Court it was announced on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Salsman plead guilty to charges of intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice in May.

As part of a plea agreement, Salsman resigned as the DA was sentenced to 1.5 to 5 years in prison to be followed by 72 months of probationary supervision.

Albert Ondrey has been sworn in as the new Bradford County District Attorney as of June.

