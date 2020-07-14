Food vendors socially distance in Jessup

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Dozens involved with amusements locally have made little income this year due to COVID-19. Today they’re gathering in Jessup, in hopes of increasing that revenue.

Starting in march, SwikaS Amusements had to cancel most of the fairs and carnivals they had planned.

Typically they provide food and rides for 30 events. This year they aren’t doing any.

Stephen Swika III, owner of SwikaS Amusements, tells us, “It’s basically put us out of business for this year. We prepared, hoping to get out by July 4th. Well, that didn’t happen. Not a single fair or carnival this year.”

Having no money coming in, SwikaS Amusements decided to get creative with their food vendors by creating a safe, socially distanced food truck festival at Jessup Hose Company Number 2 and Ambulance Associationon on Hill Street.

Swika says, “This is our livelyhood. This is what we do for a living. We give a portion of our proceeds to the fire company.”

Those who have been looking to get their fried fair food fix can indulge on the treats you can’t get anywhere else.

“You can make a sausage sandwich at home but somehow it tastes better when it comes out of one of these trailers or trucks. Funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and popcorn, and cotton candy — it’s just a tradition and people are missing it.”

The vendors are thrilled to be back at work and looking forward to serving their customers once again.

Bill George, a worker at Huey’s Amusements, says, “The best part about this job is seeing all the smiles and seeing how people enjoy what we do.”

“It’s been such a humbling year. But we’re thrilled to be back at it, especially in our hometown area. This is where we’re all from and it’s nice to be a part of the community,” says Jen Marino, from Michael’s Concession.

The food truck festival will start Tuesday at 4 p.m. and will run through Sunday.

CDC guidelines will be followed.