Food distribution helps those during pandemic in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Another emergency food distribution was held for locals today in Lackawanna County.

Friends of the poor is helping people in the community who are in desperate need of access to healthy nutritional foods.

This is the fifth drive-through distribution held during the coronavirus pandemic.

IHM Sister Ann Walsh says the organization passed out food to more than 700 families today alone.

“We’re glad that we have enough food for them because we know that these are very hard times- and we’re observing all of the guidelines and it seems to be working well in the community.”

While working with local food banks… The friends of the poor will host a drive-through emergency distribution every Wednesday for as long as the pandemic lasts.