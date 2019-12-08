Florida man faces prison for defying ‘red flag’ gun law

FLORIDA (AP) – A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state’s “red flag” law.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Friday that it took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty.

He’s believed to be the first in Florida to be charged in defiance of the law, which went into effect after last year’s Parkland school shooting.

Authorities say Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 following an incident in which Smith was accused of shooting at a car during an argument.

