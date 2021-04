HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County on Monday morning.

The fire was reported on North James Street in Hazleton around 5:30 am.

Fire crews on scene told Eyewitness News that ten to twelve people have been displaced by the fire, including children.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal is investigating.