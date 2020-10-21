Five local counties now have ‘substantial spread’ of coronavirus, schools recommended to go virtual

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Five counties across northeastern and central Pennsylvania are now considered to have ‘substantial’ spread of coronavirus according to a weekly report published on the Department of Education website.

Union, Lackawanna, Bradford, Montour and Schuylkill Counties now have an incidence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 residents.

Lackawanna and Schuylkill were among the counties that moved from being considered to have a ‘moderate’ spread last week to a ‘substantial’ spread this week.

Schools in counties with ‘substantial’ coronavirus spread are recommended to hold classes entirely online. According to the Department of Education, “When a county’s corresponding threshold changes, school entities should wait to see the results from the next 7-day reporting period before considering a change to their instructional models.”