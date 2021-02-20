Five displaced, one firefighter injured after structure fire in Lemon Township

LEMON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters in Lemon Township worked for over an hour to put out a structure fire displacing five people.

Triton Fire Company were dispatched to a second alarm fire around a quarter after 11 A.M. at 901 State Rte 92 North in Lemon Township.

According the Chief the fire started in the laundry room of the residence.

The house is at a total loss displacing five members of the household.

One firefighter from Dalton Fire Company was injured during the event and was taken to CNC in Scranton for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several fire departments and tankers were in assistants due to cold weather.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

