First snow of season hits our area

The first snowfall of the season is here! Are you ready for it?

Numerous callers throughout our viewing area have reported seeing snow, from Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County to Waymart, Wayne County. With many other areas expected to see some as the morning goes on.

Many locations in our area shouldn’t be surprised to see some flakes today but according to meteorologist Stefano DiPietro, it should dry up as the day goes on.

