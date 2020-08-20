First confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The first positive case of West Nile Virus has been identified in northeastern Pennsylvania this summer.

West Nile Virus can cause flu-like symptoms, or in severe cases, can lead to encephalitis.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says the virus is transmitted mainly through infected mosquitoes, but can also be transmitted through blood transfusion, organ transplantation and mother-to-child (ingestion of breast milk and transplacental).

The DEP recommends using with DEET, wearing long sleeves pants or hats when possible and getting rid of standing water where mosquitoes like to breed.

For more information on West Nile Virus, Click Here.