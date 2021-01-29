Firefighters fight the elements among the flames

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Frigid temperatures have a huge impact on first responders, making their life-saving tasks much more difficult.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Hayes visits the Nanticoke fire department with a look at what firefighters have to do in these conditions.

Joined by Nanticoke’s Interim Chief Mark Boncal to talk a little about what nanticoke’s bravest have to do to be prepared for mornings like these and what some of those protocols to keep crews safe on the job with these temps and wind chills