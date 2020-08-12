Firefighters battling blazes in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two fires broke out back to back in Tamaqua creating quite the battle for first responders.

It was a scary sight. Neighbors saw fire fighters rescue seven people from a side roof on West Broad Street. Minutes before responders came to the call, they were dealing with another fire.

Clouds of smoke filled the air and flames consumed an apartment on West Broad Street, creating an intense battle for fire fighters. At least a dozen units were on scene fighting the blaze in near 90 degree temperatures.

Seven people including an infant had to be rescued from the roof. No one was reported injured but the child was brought to a hospital. The call came around 1:30 p.m. Many of the units were on site of another fire on Rolling Mill Avenue when they had to switch gears to respond to this one on West Broad.







“It’s very difficult. I mean one call is stressful enough as you’re coming into it. But our officers at the first call had everything under control. So we’re lucky enough to send other officers over here to take control of this one,” Tamaqua Assistant Chief David Price said.

The cause of fire is unknown but is being investigated. We will hear from neighbors who saw fire fighters rescue the people from fire on Eyewitness News at 6.