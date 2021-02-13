Firefighter’s 90th birthday celebration held in Montour County

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBREE/WYOU) – Raymond Santucci joined the Friendship Fire Company in Danville over 60 years ago.

While COVID-19 prevented Ray’s family from throwing him a 90th birthday party, Danville-area firefighters still wanted to help them celebrate in style.

“So this was just something we came up with that we could do to make their day special,” said Deanna Force, Public Information Officer, Danville Fire Department.

Deanna Force helped organize the event, a sirens-on drive by for Raymond and his family, and a reminder that even a pandemic can’t break the fraternity of firemen.

“Whether you were a firefighter in the past, your family was involved. It just shows that you support the brotherhood and the sisterhood of the fire family,” said Force.

An act of kindness, Santucci tells us, means the world.

“You don’t get a chance to celebrate many things anymore, but it was nice. I appreciate it,” said Santucci.

Even more so when he reflects on his decades of service.

“I been a member of the Friendship Fire Company for I don’t know how many years, a lot of years,” said Santucci.

Santucci says it’s a reminder in the midst of so much uncertainty that it’s those responders that will always answer the call.

“They’re there to help anybody, if anybody needs help, don’t matter who you are, or where you work, they’re there,” said Santucci.

Besides his time at Friendship Fire Company, Santucci served three years as a Marine during the Korean War, and is a member of the American Legion.