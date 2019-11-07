Firefighter, two residents sent to the hospital after Scranton high-rise fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Three people were transported to the hospital following a fire at the Adams High-Rise Apartment building in Scranton.

Crews responded to the apartment building on Adams Avenue just after 5:30 Thursday morning. The fire started in a second floor storage room.

Two residents inside the building were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for leg injuries. All three are expected to recover.

Several residents were moved from their apartments as the fire inspector worked to determine what caused the fire.