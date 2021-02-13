Firefighter 90th birthday celebration in Montour County

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBREE/WYOU) – Raymond Santucci is a former member of Danville’s Friendship Fire Company (joined the company over 60 years ago) and turned 90 on Saturday.

Danville-area fire companies decided to surprise him with a sirens-on drive by to help him celebrate his birthday – his family couldn’t have a party due to COVID-19.

Santucci is also a Mason, Korean War Veteran and member of local American Legion.

