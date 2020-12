NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out at a home in Nanticoke on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 7 am on West South Street.

The Nanticoke Fire Department told Eyewitness News that the fire spread through the first floor of the building, heavily damaging it.

The residents of the building were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.