FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire destroyed a barn in Snyder County early Saturday morning.

Officials say that the fire broke out around 1:30 AM in a barn on Iron Bridge Road, Franklin Township.

There were no reported human injuries but there has been no word on any animals that may have been harmed.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

(Picture courtesy of Tony Bendele )