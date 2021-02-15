Home scorched in Luzerne County after intoxicated man starts fire in basement

HAZLETON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A home in Luzerne County was damaged after authorities say an intoxicated man lit a fire in his basement Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the scene on North Cedar Street in Hazleton around 7 pm and were able to quickly put the fire out, preventing the spread of flames.

Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal said the fire was started on the floor of the basement using wood and lighter fluid. It is reported that the unnamed 59-year-old man had lit a fire in the basement to keep warm while drinking in his home.

At some point, authorities say the man either fell asleep or left the room which allowed the unattended fire to spread up the basement wall and into the attic.

There were no reported injuries.

The occupant of the home was too intoxicated to answer questions and police say charges will be filed.