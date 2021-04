SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:15 am on the 900 block of East Front Street in Salem Township.

The home was said to be for sale at the time the fire happened.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.