Fire not the end for Pocono Manor

Aerial images of Pocono Manor Sunday, two days after a fire destroyed the local resort and spa. (Photographer Mark Albrecht)

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – New aerial pictures taken by Eyewitness News shows the extent of the damage after a fire ripped through the historic Pocono Manor on Friday.

The fire, which started Friday morning, had several hot spots flare up after it was initially put out. The latest flare-up occurred on Sunday morning.

In a conference that was held on Sunday, owners stated that the manor would be rebuilt.

“Rest assured we will rebuild a brand new and spectacular facility here.” Joe Jerome, the owner of Pocono Manor, said.

No cause for the fire has been determined yet.

