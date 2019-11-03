Fire not the end for Pocono Manor

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – New aerial pictures taken by Eyewitness News shows the extent of the damage after a fire ripped through the historic Pocono Manor on Friday.
The fire, which started Friday morning, had several hot spots flare up after it was initially put out. The latest flare-up occurred on Sunday morning.
In a conference that was held on Sunday, owners stated that the manor would be rebuilt.
“Rest assured we will rebuild a brand new and spectacular facility here.” Joe Jerome, the owner of Pocono Manor, said.
No cause for the fire has been determined yet.