Fire Marshal investigating fire at Sensenig Milling’s Renewal Processing Facility which injured two firefighters

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Police have launched an investigation after two Warrior Run Area Fire Department firefighters were taken to the hospital after injuries sustained while fighting a fire at Sensenig Milling’s Renewal Processing Facility.

A State Police Fire Marshal was on scene Monday investigating the cause which is still considered undetermined.

“The first chiefs on the scene had a lot of smoke showing out of a number of the bay doors,” Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Fink explained. “Smoke was pretty much throughout the entire facility.”

Investigators say they are looking at a corner of the facility where raw materials are housed and collected. That is where the two firefighters were injured. On suffered second degree burns after falling into a pile of burning debris.

“The other firefighter who actually had some muscle strains as a result of grabbing that firefighter and pulling him out immediately. He was also treated at the hospital and released,” Fink said.

Now, state police are trying to put the pieces together. A fire marshal is looking at the receiving section of the facility.

“They get raw materials in from various food processing lines. They take that waste material, go through a number of steps, separate it and they they use that as an ingredient in some of the animal feeds that they make here,” Fink said.

Given the volume of production, Fink says every aspect of the building must be looked at by the fire marshal.

The firefighters were released from hospital Sunday night and are back home.