DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A fire at a local business closed down a section of State Route 739, in Pike County Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the Fork Lift Cafe around 6:30 a.m. The road surrounding the cafe, State Route 739, closed for a duration of the morning, while crews were at the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

PennDOT reopened the road in both directions around 11:00 a.m.