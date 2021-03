POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A popular deli in the Poconos is heavily damaged after an overnight fire.

Flames ripped through the building housing Kresgeville Delicatessan and an upstairs apartment.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. for the fire along Interchange Road.

Everyone inside the building got out safely and it appears the building can be repaired.

A State Police Fire Marshal is now looking for the cause of the fire in Monroe County.