Fire guts home in Lackawanna County

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire in Lackawanna County gutted a home Thursday night.

According to Archbald Fire Department Chief Bob Harvey, the fire broke out around 6:30 pm on Oak Hill Drive.

Two people resided at the home with one being at home at the time of the fire.

The extent of damage is still being assessed but the roof caved in on the left side, leaving a sizeable gap.

The individual at home was treated for minor injuries and was not needed to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.