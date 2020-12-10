Fire evacuates residents of Scranton apartment building

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire in a Scranton apartment caused residents of that building to evacuate Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in one apartment in a four apartment building in the Park Garden complex on Morel Street around 7:15 am.

All residents of that building were forced to evacuate while crews battled the fire. Most damage was contained to the apartment the fire broke out in, but officials say there was some smoke damage to the other units.

Nine residents of the building have been displaced.

An ambulance was called to the scene but there have been no reports on injuries.

There has been no word on what started the fire. A city fire investigator is on scene.