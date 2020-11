SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Sunday evening fire totaled a home in Columbia County and left two people displaced.





Fire crews were called out to the home in the 1200 block of Ridge Road around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Two people who live there were not home at the time the fire broke out. A firefighter did suffer an injury to his knee while battling the blaze.

There is no word yet what sparked the fire.