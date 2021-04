LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A mobile home was destroyed after a fire ripped through it in Susquehanna County.

The fire was reported around 1 am Tuesday morning on the 400 block of Robinson Road in Lenox Township.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire. Neighbors say the previous owners had moved out in August of last year.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.