Fire destroys home in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Flames destroyed a home late Tuesday night in Wyoming County.

Crews responded to a home on Hollow Crest Drive in Tunkhannock Township just after 10:30 Tuesday night.

The owner was sleeping when he heard his fire alarm going off, and then saw “smoke and flames” on the back porch.

Firefighters say it took about five hours to take down the flames.

There were no reported injures. The home is reported to be a total loss.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the cause of the fire.