ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flames rip through a home overnight in Luzerne County.

It happened after three this morning on South Main Street in Ashley.

Firefighters spent more than two hours trying to knock down the fire

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to Ashley Fire Chief, Wesley Saltz, the fire has been ruled accidental, it is believed to have started in the kitchen

The fire also damaged siding on a neighboring home.