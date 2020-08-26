Fire destroys building in Schuylkill County

ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house and garage were destroyed after a fire Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out at the corner of West Patterson and Second Street in St. Clair just after 4 p.m. It was so intense it melted the siding off several surrounding homes.

Witnesses say a man was working on a car in the garage when he ran out with his pants on fire just before the building went up in flames.





The owner of the building came home from a camping trip to see his property in ashes. He described it as a “fire ball.”

No one was injured. One elderly man made it out just in time before the fire spread to the back of his home, thanks to the efforts of a brave neighbor.

