Fire destroys building in Schuylkill County

Top News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house and garage were destroyed after a fire Wednesday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out at the corner of West Patterson and Second Street in St. Clair just after 4 p.m. It was so intense it melted the siding off several surrounding homes.

Witnesses say a man was working on a car in the garage when he ran out with his pants on fire just before the building went up in flames.

The owner of the building came home from a camping trip to see his property in ashes. He described it as a “fire ball.”

No one was injured. One elderly man made it out just in time before the fire spread to the back of his home, thanks to the efforts of a brave neighbor.

We’ll hear from the man who dragged his disabled neighbor to safety later on Eyewitness News at 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos