EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A reminder to everyone via Back Mountain Fire and EMS that your local firefighters appreciate you helping them to find the buried hydrants after a snowfall.

If possible, shovel snow away 3 feet in every direction around the hydrant.

Also, it is recommended you clear your walkway for the letter and newspaper carriers, but saving a critical few minutes for the fire department can be the difference for a neighbor’s life and belongings.