TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Four people escaped injury Thursday morning when fire broke out at a home in Turbot Township.

Two upstairs apartment occupants escaped through a window onto the porch roof and were rescued by ladder.





The fire started just before noon. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze at the two-family home. Everyone got out safely.

The fire marshal is on the scene now investigating what sparked the blaze.