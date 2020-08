KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out at a home in Luzerne County on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:15 on Bunker Hill Road in Kingston Township.

Fire crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the fire started in the basement and worked its way up, damaging much of the lower section of the home.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.