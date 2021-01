SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fire crews are battling a blaze at this hour in the 600 block of East Gibson Street in Scranton’s Hill Section.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the top of the home as crews use a ladder truck to douse the flames.





East Gibson Street is closed around the fire activity. There is no word if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information.