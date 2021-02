EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — First responder s were called to Bellus Court in Exeter where a fire broke out at a two-story home around noon Friday.

The fire gutted the home leaving five people, including two children displaced. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish the blaze.





The American Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.