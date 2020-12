MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out at a vacant home in Monroe County Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched just after 7 am to a home on the 200 block of Edward Smith Boulevard in Middle Smithfield Township.

According to fire crews on scene, the fire was primarily located in a breezeway on the second floor of the home.

The building was vacant while renovations were being done.

There were no injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation by State Police.