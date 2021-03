PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Flames erupted at a home in Luzerne County on Monday.

The fire on Craig Street in Pittston Township was reported around 7:06 AM.

First responders on scene say there were two people at home at the time the fire broke out, both were able to get out safely.

Fire officials say they believe the fire was accidental in nature.

The home is expected to be a total loss.

There were no reported injuries.