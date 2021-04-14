Fire breaks out at a business in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire has created a smokey condition and closed roads in a part of Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out at a business outlet on the 400 block of North Claude A Lord Blvd (Route 61) in Pottsville.

Multiple crews can be seen at the scene fighting the fire.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time or on what caused the fire.

A section of Route 61 between Mill Creek Avenue and East Arch Street is closed while crews work the fire.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.